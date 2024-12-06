Atom Investors LP Raises Stock Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned 0.08% of Beauty Health worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 25.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SKIN shares. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Beauty Health from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

Beauty Health Price Performance

Shares of SKIN opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.56. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

About Beauty Health

(Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.