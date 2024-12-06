Atom Investors LP Buys New Position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STTK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shattuck Labs

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Taylor Schreiber bought 36,500 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $44,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,912.42. This trade represents a 105.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STTK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shattuck Labs Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

