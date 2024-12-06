Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 66.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,077 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 42.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.40 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 134.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

