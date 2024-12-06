Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,548,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,393 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.31% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $55,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 575.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 60.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,880.20. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 1,797 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $35,311.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,507,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,516,362.10. The trade was a 0.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 60,869 shares of company stock worth $1,187,983 and sold 128,213 shares worth $2,816,806. 24.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

AESI stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.96. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.93 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 93.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 121.52%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.