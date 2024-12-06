Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on TSE:HWX FY2024 Earnings

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Headwater Exploration in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year. Atb Cap Markets has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Headwater Exploration’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Headwater Exploration’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Headwater Exploration to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.46.

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE HWX opened at C$6.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.93. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$8.57.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Featured Articles

