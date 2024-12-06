Associated Banc’s (ASB) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $607.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.67%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $165,089.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,254.72. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 29,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $810,172.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,406.03. The trade was a 26.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,641 shares of company stock worth $1,435,936. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 112,323 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 411,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,542 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 442,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 95,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,036,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 305,133 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

