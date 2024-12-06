Ascent Group LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FINV. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 246.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

NYSE FINV opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

