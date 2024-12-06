Ascent Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,783,000 after purchasing an additional 413,083 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,863,000 after purchasing an additional 368,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,222,000 after buying an additional 111,539 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,842,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,641,000 after buying an additional 108,051 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,315,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,585,000 after buying an additional 109,977 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

