Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Barclays

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.08.
Read Our Latest Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $981,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Archer-Daniels-Midland
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.