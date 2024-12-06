Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Barclays

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $981,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.