Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

ARCH has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Arch Resources stock opened at $164.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Resources has a one year low of $116.44 and a one year high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $617.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,120. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 43.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

