AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Citigroup

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $335.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APP. Daiwa America upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AppLovin from $260.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AppLovin from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AppLovin from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.79.

APP stock opened at $379.07 on Thursday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $397.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.87, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.52.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 593,588 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $189,574,199.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,919,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,618,694.88. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The trade was a 12.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 778,320 shares of company stock worth $246,810,683 over the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 64.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 2,200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,297,000 after purchasing an additional 500,407 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

