AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,839 shares during the period. AppLovin makes up about 5.4% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of AppLovin worth $387,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,536,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,315,899.88. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. The trade was a 12.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 778,320 shares of company stock worth $246,810,683. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $379.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $397.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 114.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.81.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on AppLovin from $252.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APP

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.