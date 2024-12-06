Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 4.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 88.87% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,133.06. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $589,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,265.82. This represents a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,369 shares of company stock worth $3,115,161. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 381.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

