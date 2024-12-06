Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 72.40 ($0.92), with a volume of 108588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.99).

The company has a market capitalization of £81.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.

