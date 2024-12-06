Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Up 7.8% – What’s Next?

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.19. 446,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,209,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVXL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $669.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 64,101 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 666.7% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 51,946 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

