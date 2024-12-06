Analyzing My Vintage Baby (OTCMKTS:MVBY) & Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) and My Vintage Baby (OTCMKTS:MVBY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Watts Water Technologies and My Vintage Baby, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watts Water Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33 My Vintage Baby 0 0 0 0 0.00

Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $208.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.14%. Given My Vintage Baby’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe My Vintage Baby is more favorable than Watts Water Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watts Water Technologies $2.06 billion 3.49 $262.10 million $8.34 25.83 My Vintage Baby N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Watts Water Technologies and My Vintage Baby”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Watts Water Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than My Vintage Baby.

Profitability

This table compares Watts Water Technologies and My Vintage Baby’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watts Water Technologies 12.37% 18.49% 12.50% My Vintage Baby N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Watts Water Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Watts Water Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Watts Water Technologies beats My Vintage Baby on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, leak detection and protection products, commercial washroom solutions, and emergency safety products and equipment for plumbing and hot water applications. It also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products comprising commercial boilers; water heaters and heating solutions; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless-steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications. In addition, the company offers drainage and water re-use products, such as drainage products, engineered rainwater harvesting solutions for commercial, industrial, marine, and residential applications; connected roof drain systems; and water quality products that include point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning, and scale prevention systems for commercial, marine, and residential applications. The company sells its products to plumbing, heating, and mechanical wholesale distributors and dealers; original equipment manufacturers; specialty product distributors; and do-it-yourself and retail chains, as well as wholesalers and private label accounts. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.

About My Vintage Baby

My Vintage Baby, Inc. engages in manufactures and retails of clothing for infants and toddlers. It specializes in unique lines of clothing and a supporting line of accessories. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

