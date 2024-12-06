Analysts Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target at $402.03

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $402.03.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $403.03 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $260.09 and a fifty-two week high of $408.53. The stock has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.79.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, December 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, November 20th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, December 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.39, for a total transaction of $65,081,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,821,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,730,831.62. This trade represents a 8.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 11.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,586 shares of company stock valued at $107,074,352. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,656,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,609,486,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 34,318.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,259,063 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,948,000 after buying an additional 3,249,594 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,243,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,099,564,000 after acquiring an additional 255,060 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,147,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,075,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,233,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $757,321,000 after acquiring an additional 114,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

