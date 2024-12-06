Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Decreased by Whitford Management LLC

Whitford Management LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.3% of Whitford Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Whitford Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $214.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.17 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.02. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $2,238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,334.21. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,596,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

