Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 133,858 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $30,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487,387 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 116.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $662,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.91. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $45.92 and a 52-week high of $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $12,391,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $963,760. The trade was a 92.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

