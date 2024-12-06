American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AEO. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 14.2 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock worth $21,148,718 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $140,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

