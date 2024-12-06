Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $9.41. Altimmune shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 1,733,321 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Altimmune to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $650.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Altimmune by 43.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 863,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 263,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altimmune by 142.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 335,444 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 4.5% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 374,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 542.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 214,968 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

