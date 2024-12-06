Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 805,227 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,925,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,164,852. This represents a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

Altice USA Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $2.56 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $9,004,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Altice USA by 217.5% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,000 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 172.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,210,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

