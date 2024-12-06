Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 20,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 32,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.
Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.
