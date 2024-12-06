Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $3.94. Almacenes Éxito shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 1,564 shares trading hands.

Almacenes Éxito Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $616.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24.

Get Almacenes Éxito alerts:

Almacenes Éxito Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Almacenes Éxito’s previous — dividend of $0.01. Almacenes Éxito’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

About Almacenes Éxito

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTO. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the second quarter worth $71,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Almacenes Éxito during the second quarter worth $259,000.

(Get Free Report)

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.