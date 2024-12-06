ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth $5,766,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 91.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 96,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.81.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 90.38%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

