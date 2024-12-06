AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Upgraded at Cibc World Mkts

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BOS. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of AirBoss of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.19.

TSE BOS opened at C$4.25 on Wednesday. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$6.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

