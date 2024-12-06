Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Joseph Gebbia Sells 19,448 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,667,098.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,084.26. The trade was a 88.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $28,088,477.80.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12.

ABNB traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.32. 6,174,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Raymond James started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,635,000 after purchasing an additional 146,761 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after buying an additional 4,172,985 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,044,000 after buying an additional 153,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 52,358 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

