AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $101.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.24. AGCO has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $130.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 132.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 69.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

