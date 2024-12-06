AEO FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 14.2 %

Shares of AEO stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,406.24. This trade represents a 31.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

