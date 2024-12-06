Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $143.40 and last traded at $142.19. 7,793,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 54,093,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $229.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,584,515,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,186,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $858,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 146,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,029,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

