Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Mizuho

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.59.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $141.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $229.40 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $116.38 and a one year high of $227.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 33,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 11,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 16,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 52,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.