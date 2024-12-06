Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.59 and last traded at $117.59, with a volume of 374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average is $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.48 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,857.01. The trade was a 25.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 30.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,698 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth $2,314,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $670,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 130.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

