Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $580.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.08.

Adobe Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $538.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $503.45 and its 200 day moving average is $521.19. Adobe has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

