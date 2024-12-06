Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADUS. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.63.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $120.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.90. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $85.94 and a one year high of $136.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $429,165. This represents a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $1,539,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,897 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,034.52. The trade was a 8.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 204.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

