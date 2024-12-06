Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Stock Price Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2024

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 54,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 206,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,482.44. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Musser Nelson acquired 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,059.58. This trade represents a 30.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.