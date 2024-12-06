Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Stock Price Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 54,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 206,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,482.44. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jane Musser Nelson acquired 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,059.58. This trade represents a 30.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

