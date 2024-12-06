abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.89. 21,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 31,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn National Municipal Income Fund
About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn National Municipal Income Fund
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.