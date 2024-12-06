abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.89. 21,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 31,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73.

Get abrdn National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.