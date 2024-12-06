9,805 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 92.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,332,000 after acquiring an additional 846,967 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,491,000 after purchasing an additional 253,949 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 55,219.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 174,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,240,000 after buying an additional 174,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingredion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,009,000 after buying an additional 125,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter worth approximately $17,094,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $147.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.32. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.68 and a 52-week high of $155.44.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $49,558.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,399.22. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $721,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,105.94. This trade represents a 13.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,197 shares of company stock valued at $9,702,315. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens upgraded Ingredion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

