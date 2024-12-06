95,894 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,894 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,095,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $158,582,000 after buying an additional 676,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after buying an additional 54,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,421,000 after buying an additional 925,590 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after buying an additional 1,751,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,213,663 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after buying an additional 411,931 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $345,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,245.49. This represents a 17.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $1,908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,308,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,000,303.36. This represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,375. 24.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of BEN stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 144.19%.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
