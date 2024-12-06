95,894 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,894 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,095,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $158,582,000 after buying an additional 676,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after buying an additional 54,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,421,000 after buying an additional 925,590 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after buying an additional 1,751,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,213,663 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after buying an additional 411,931 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $345,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,245.49. This represents a 17.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $1,908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,308,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,000,303.36. This represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,375. 24.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 144.19%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

