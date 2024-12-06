90,966 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Bought by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000. Capri accounts for 0.9% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wexford Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Capri at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Capri by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 14.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Capri by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Down 4.5 %

CPRI opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Capri Company Profile



Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

