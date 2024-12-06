7,661 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Acquired by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,092,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 165.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.22.

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total transaction of $533,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,553.40. This trade represents a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $466.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.07. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $300.54 and a 12 month high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

