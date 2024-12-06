4,590 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 11,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $536.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $55.28.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

