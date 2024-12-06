400,000 Shares in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Purchased by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,108,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 487.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
Hess Midstream Stock Performance
HESM opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.53.
Hess Midstream Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6846 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.10%.
Insider Activity
In other Hess Midstream news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 7,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,257.40. This represents a 11.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 12,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $444,268,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
