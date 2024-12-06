3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Increased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $133.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $75.40 and a 52 week high of $141.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.