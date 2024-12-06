3,137 Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Purchased by Taika Capital LP

Taika Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PIPR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $331.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $155.75 and a 1 year high of $351.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.33 and its 200-day moving average is $298.88.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

