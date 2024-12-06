29,637 Shares in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.16% of Monarch Casino & Resort at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth $3,307,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 12.0% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 276,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.06. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $137.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCRI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

