28,818 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 161.3% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 8,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 73.0% in the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 6,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 32.9% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 135,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $96.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.39. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.51 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

