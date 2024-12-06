275,963 Shares in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Purchased by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 275,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. Ambac Financial Group comprises about 2.9% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Western Standard LLC owned 0.58% of Ambac Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,653,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,536,000 after buying an additional 42,504 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 744,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 123,360 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 44.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 223.5% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 31,047 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AMBC opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $608.18 million, a PE ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $30,429.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,429. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMBC shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm raised Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

