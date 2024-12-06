2,297 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 437.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 183,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after buying an additional 149,482 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,529,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,730,000 after acquiring an additional 192,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,711,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.5 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $132.49 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $134.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at $124,624,965.85. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.