2,237 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Acquired by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $134.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $145.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

