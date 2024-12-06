206,023 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 206,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 898,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,168,000 after acquiring an additional 174,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 326.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,980 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,176 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average is $87.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $447,894.97. This trade represents a 31.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

